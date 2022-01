The Spanish port city of Málaga has declared its interest in hosting the 37th America's Cup, with private sponsorships being sought to help finance the bid.

A report from journalist Jaume Soler Albertí on his personal website reveals that Málaga's Mayor Francisco de la Torre believes that hosting the sailing event would bring "high economic performance in exchange for moderate investment in infrastructure".

According to the report, relevant parties in the city's bid have been "studying this possibility and analysing impact reports" of other hosts from the previous 15 years since October, and talks are ongoing with the Andalusian Government, the Provincial Council, the Port Authority, State Ports and Spain's Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta.

De la Torre has stressed that private sponsorships should be sought to reduce reliance on public funds.

De la Torre, who has been Mayor since 2000, claims that defending champions Emirates Team New Zealand are "very interested" in hosting the next edition of the America's Cup in the city, referencing "the combination of strategic location, climate, wind regime, culture and history, infrastructure, connectivity, quality and hotel capacity".

The Mayor is confident that teams would be able to travel to Málaga either at the end of this year or the start of 2023, with an adaptation to the area of the port housing team bases the "only" change required from the current infrastructure.

Emirates Team New Zealand retained the America's Cup in March last year ©Getty Images

The America's Cup in Málaga would begin with preliminary competitions in 2023 and the final would be completed in the first quarter of 2024, under the plans.

Three other cities are believed to be in contention to stage the America's Cup - Cork in Ireland, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Auckland in New Zealand.

Other Spanish cities have previously declared an interest in hosting the 37th edition.

A bid from Valencia was withdrawn in September after a three-party coalition broke down, while Soler reports that Barcelona has decided against entering the running, although Sail World claims it has not officially pulled out.

A venue and dates are expected to be confirmed by organisers by March 31, with the process having been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Emirates Team New Zealand retained the title with a 7-3 victory over Circolo della Vela Sicilia from Italy last March.

The America's Cup is often considered the oldest international sporting trophy in the world, having first been fought for in 1851.