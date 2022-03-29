Qatar 2022 names trio of new sponsors for FIFA World Cup

FIFA has announced QatarEnergy, Crypto.com and BYJU'S as official sponsors for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

QatarEnergy has been confirmed as a FIFA Partner, with the natural gas provider becoming the second Qatar-based company to have the status.

The company will join Qatar Airways, Adidas, Coca-Cola, Wanda, Hyundai and VISA as FIFA Partners.

"QatarEnergy is joining FIFA in this important FIFA World Cup year, and we are delighted to welcome them, as they share our excitement and enthusiasm for this first FIFA World Cup organised in the Arab world," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"This year’s tournament will expand football’s reach and shine a light on the region, bringing different cultures from across the globe together in Qatar to enjoy the best football in the world in stunning state-of-the-art venues."

QatarEnergy fills the final global partnership position for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA said only one regional supporter package is available in the Middle East and Africa market.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com was recently confirmed as an official sponsor for the tournament.

The Singapore-based company will reportedly benefit from significant branding exposure both inside and outside tournament stadiums.

FIFA said the sponsor will provide opportunities for new and existing users to attend matches during the tournament or win exclusive merchandise.

Several sponsorship agreements have been signed in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup ©Getty Images

"Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football," said Kay Madati, FIFA’s chief commercial officer.

"We are delighted to have a global brand like Crypto.com join us as a sponsor of the exciting and ground-breaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale."

Crypto.com has entered a series of sponsorship agreements in football, including with Italy’s Serie A and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The company also has sponsorship agreements in Formula 1, mixed martial arts and ice hockey, while it holds naming rights for the venue formerly known as Staples Center in Los Angeles, which is now Crypto.com Arena after a 20-year deal was struck.

Indian company BYJU’S has also signed an agreement to sponsor Qatar 2022.

FIFA said the educational technology company will run unique promotions to connect with football fans around the world.

The company will reportedly create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of an activation plan.

The Qatar World Cup is due to be staged between November 21 and December 18.