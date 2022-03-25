A dream head-to-head playoff qualifier was denied last night after a last-gasp winner put underdogs North Macedonia through to the final match with Portugal for a place at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, after shocking the European champions Italy in Palermo.

Despite 32 shots at goal, Italy looked completely toothless at the Stadio Renzo Barbera, with Aleksandar Trajkovski scoring in the 92nd minute, slotting past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Trajkovski scored in the same stadium that he regularly played at for four years, having previously played for Palermo between 2015 and 2019.

Their exit came just eight months after winning Euro 2020 where they defeated England in the final.

Euro 2016 winners Portugal were expected to face Italy in the Path C final - with both expected to win their respective semi-finals - but will instead face North Macedonia, after defeating Turkey 3-1.

Otávio Monteiro opened the scoring for the home team before Diogo Jota got a second before half-time.

Veteran Burak Yılmaz got Turkey back into the game, but a last-minute goal from Matheus Nunes ensured the favourites would go through.

Sweden are to play Poland for a spot at the World Cup in Path B after Robin Quaison's extra-time goal gave the home side a 1-0 win over Czech Republic at the Friends Arena in Solna.

Robin Quaison's strike puts Sweden one game away from qualifying for the World Cup ©Getty Images

Poland were to play Russia in the other semi-final, before FIFA and UEFA banned the nation from competing due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's match against Scotland is postponed until June, meaning Wales will need to wait a few months to find out their opponent in Path A, after their 2-1 win over Austria.

Talisman Gareth Bale scored both sides of the interval, with Austria getting on the scoresheet through an own goal from Ben Davies.

Uruguay qualified for their fourth-straight World Cup in South American qualifying thanks to a 1-0 win over Peru.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta scored the winner in the 42nd minute, putting them into fourth with a match to go, meaning their opponents missed out on automatic qualification.

Peru's loss and Chile's 4-0 defeat to Brazil ensured Ecuador qualified too, despite Paraguay beating them 3-1.

Robert Morales, Piero Hincapié and Miguel Almirón helped Paraguay to the win, despite Ecuador pulling one back via a Jordy Caicedo penalty.

A late double from Kaoru Mitoma gave Japan a 2-0 win over Australia at Stadium Australia is Sydney, securing the nation's seventh-straight World Cup spot.

Kaoru Mitoma scored two late goals for Japan to sink Australia ©Getty Images

This means Australia will have to go through an Asian qualification playoff before facing the fifth-placed team from South America to make it to Qatar 2022.

That defeat meant Saudi Arabia also qualified, despite their 1-1 draw with China.

Saleh Al-Shehri scored for the Saudis just before half-time, but Zhu Chenjie got the equaliser with a penalty in the 88th minute.

Canada squandered a chance to becoming the first team from the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football qualification to seal their spot in Qatar, following a 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica through a Celso Borges goal.

A draw between Mexico and the United States means only Canada are guaranteed to qualify with a draw from their next match.

So far, 19 of the 32 teams have qualified.