Applications can now be sent to FIFA by people who are interested in becoming a volunteer for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

FIFA is seeking 20,000 volunteers, the biggest in Qatar’s history, to work across 45 areas at official and unofficial sites, including stadiums, training sites, fan zones, hotels, public transportation hubs and the airport.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old on October 1 and speak English while Arabic is seen as an advantageous skill.

No previous experience is required for candidates, who may come from all parts of the world.

"I've always loved volunteering, even when I was little," Fatema Al Majib, a 31-year-old legal officer who was a volunteer at the FIFA Arab Cup 2021, said.

"When the idea came up to volunteer for the FIFA World Cup, I thought it would be amazing to take part in a sporting event taking place in the Arab world and the Gulf for the first time.

"As a Qatari woman, I would be very proud to give my contribution and make new friends."

Preparations for the football competition have been consumed by alleged human rights abuses by the host nation since Qatar was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

France will try to defend their World Cup crown in Qatar this year ©Getty Images

Representatives of Amnesty International, who met with FIFA earlier this month, claim thousands of migrant workers are still exploited and abused in the country.

The Qatari Government has said labour reforms are progressing, such as the dismantling of the “Kafala System”, which forced foreign workers to receive their employers’ consent to change jobs or leave the country.

In November, Amnesty International said this had stalled over the course of the last 12 months, causing exploitative parts of the Kafala System to return.

Abdullah Ibhais, a former employee of the organisers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, lost his appeal against a conviction for corruption in December.

Ibhais, who claimed security forces manipulated him into signing a confession, was sentenced to three years in prison by a Doha court.

He believes he is being punished for criticising how a migrant workers strike was handled.

Qatari officials denied these claims and insisted there was "an abundance of strong and credible evidence" for his conviction under a fair trial.

Human rights groups Human Rights Watch and FairSquare said there was no evidence of a fair trial beyond Ibhais’ confession and repeatedly criticised FIFA for not intervening in the case.

Football associations and players were urged by human rights groups to maintain pressure on FIFA and Qatar 2022 in December during the build-up to the tournament.

Norway have protested against Qatar's alleged human rights before qualification matches ©Getty Images

England manager Gareth Southgate has raised his concerns about human rights abuses in Qatar during a media conference.

"It seems universally accepted that it’s better than it was, but not in the position where people think it could be," he said.

"And maybe policies that have been put in place are not always enforced as they might be.

"Then there are the issues that potentially threaten our fans when they travel: the rights of women and the rights of the LGBTQ+ community in particular.

"Sadly, through discussions that I’ve had, I don’t think some of those communities are going to go and that’s a great shame."

Denmark have confirmed they will wear messages in support of human rights on their training kit during the tournament in addition to reducing their visits to the country.

Players from The Netherlands, Norway and Germany have previously worn messages on shirts during qualification matches to address the conversations.

The Qatar World Cup is due to be staged between November 21 and December 18.