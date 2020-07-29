This year's Oceania Championships in road cycling and BMX have both been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both events were initially planned for April in Australia before being postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Oceania Cycling Confederation (OCC) hoped to re-arrange the events for a later date but has now conceded defeat and cancelled them entirely.

Brisbane was due to stage the Oceania Road Championships, as part of the now-cancelled Tour of Brisbane, while the Oceania BMX Championships were scheduled for Tasmania.

"Following ongoing consultation with all stakeholders and advice from State Governments and health authorities, the OCC Executive Board has resolved that the 2020 Oceania Road Championships and 2020 Oceania BMX Championships will not be held," an OCC statement said.

"Since the cancellation of the 2020 Tour de Brisbane incorporating the 2020 Oceania Road Championships, and postponement of the 2020 Oceania BMX Championships, both originally scheduled last April, the OCC has worked with Cycling Australia and BMX Australia on alternate options for the Championships to be held in 2020.

The continental BMX event has also been called off this year ©OCC

"The focus of the OCC has always been ensuring that Continental Championships are run to a professional standard with the health and safety of everyone involved the highest priority.

"This, along with the ongoing travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, meant a solution for these Championships could not be found."

A decision on whether to hold the Oceania BMX Freestyle Championships in 2020 is still due to be made.

The OCC said it would also be monitoring the COVID-19 situation when determining where to hold its events in 2021.

"While the Oceania Cycling Confederation are disappointed not to be holding the Oceania Road and BMX Championships this year it was a necessary decision with the health and safety of all Championship participants the priority of the OCC," said OCC President Tracey Gaudry.