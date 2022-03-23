National Federations in Russia are taking action in response to the decision made by International Federations (IFs) to ban the country's athletes from major competitions, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Most IFs followed the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who called for the removal of athletes from Russia and Belarus, who facilitated the attack on their neighbouring nation.

Others - such as the International Tennis Federation and International Sambo Federation - have allowed athletes from these countries to compete as neutrals.

Among those hitting back at the world governing bodies is the Russian Handball Federation (RHF), which has filed a complaint with the Handball Court of the European Handball Federation (EHF) against the decision to remove national teams from tournaments.

On February 28, the EHF suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from competing, as well as a temporary disqualification of its referees and officials.

"I would like to immediately give clarifications regarding the procedure for appealing against decisions of the European and International Handball Federations (IHF)," said RHF Executive Committee member Maxim Gulevich to Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Unlike a number of other all-Russian federations, in order to challenge a particular decision, we must first go through the EHF and IHF, and after that to Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"Together with the complaint, the federation filed a petition for a temporary - until the main decision is made - suspension of the decisions of the EHF Executive Committee.

"We believe that these decisions of the EHF Executive Committee were actually made manually and without any legal justification."

Gulevich said he expected a decision to be made in the first half of April.

Roman Repilov is one of the Russian lugers awaiting prize money ©Getty Images

A similar internal appeal was delivered to the Arbitration Court of the International Luge Federation (FIL) by the Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) against the decision to remove Russian lugers on March 2.

Officials and representatives in working groups, commissions and panels from Russia were also removed.

"On Wednesday, we sent an appeal to the FIL Arbitration Court against the decision to remove our athletes from international starts," said FSSR executive director Stanislav Tyurin to TASS.

"We received a notification that this appeal was accepted.

"Now we are waiting for a decision."

Prize money is also a concern for the FSSR who said they will do whatever they can to ensure athletes received the funds they won over the last winter season.

"Traditionally, our lugers receive all prizes for the World Cup in April," added Tyurin.

"We expect that this year, despite all the problems, the athletes will receive everything on time.

"If necessary, we will agree on a special payment mechanism.

"Our federation continues to be a member of the FIL."

One NF that may find this more difficult is the Russian Bobsleigh Federation (RBF), who has been suspended as a member of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

"Due to the temporary suspension of our federation's membership in the IBSF, the transfer of money earned by Russian athletes in the completed international season is not yet possible," said a source within the RBF to TASS.

The RBF was temporarily suspended by the IBSF on March 2.

Russian Taekwondo Union is to wait until an appeal is made by the ROC ©Getty Images

The Russian Taekwondo Union said it would not put in an individual appeal to World Taekwondo, according to head coach of the national team, Vadim Ivanov.

"As far as we know, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will file a general appeal for those sports in which our athletes are suspended, including taekwondo," he said to TASS.

"Therefore, it does not make sense for us to do something individually in this case."

The ROC previously claimed its exclusion from international sport was illegal, stating it would take the decision to the courts.

Ukraine was invaded by Russia - with Belarus allowing access via its border too - on February 24.

According to Ukraine, at least 1,300 of its soldiers have died, while Russia had reported 498 killed on March 2, but this has likely increased.

The United Nations confirmed there had been at least 953 civilian deaths during the conflict.