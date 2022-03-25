The International University Sports Federation Volunteer Leaders Academy (FVLA) held a cultural webinar on Asia to provide a broader context to FISU student ambassadors about the continent, its current affairs, diversity and traditions.

The session was hosted by the FISU ambassador Mahdieh Seraji of the Republic of Iran, who aims to inspire future generations, particularly women in sport.

Ahmad Halawi of Lebanon started the presentation by introducing the culture in Middle Eastern countries and the Arab Peninsula, touching on subjects like religion, cuisine, dress code, and social norms.

Iranian Fahimeh Mohammad Hassan shared some unique facts about Iran, Nepal, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, highlighting the languages spoken in each country.

Hassan also spoke about the traditional and most popular sports in each country, including cricket, football, and wrestling.

Sri Lankan Mevan Induruwa presented to the group on southern and eastern Asia, which includes Sri Lanka, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Maldives.

Induruwa highlighted interesting places to go to and the unique geography of each nation.

Finally, Min Joo Kim and Kyung Eun Lee of South Korea focused on northeast Asia, especially China, Japan, and South Korea.

The webinar served as a fantastic opportunity for FISU student ambassadors to acquire extra knowledge about the Asian continent and to expand their development in the world of university sport.

Attendees were able to participate in a challenging chopstick activity that also outlined how those utensils are different in each country.

The webinar is part of a series of sessions that supports not only sport but also cultural education.