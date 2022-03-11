Portugal is set to host the International University Sports Federation (FISU) World University Championship Cross Country for the second time tomorrow at the University of Aveiro after holding the event in Açoteias in 1996.

The University of Aveiro’s campus, which is the home to students from 90 different nationalities, will welcome student-athletes from 20 countries for a run in a location entirely dedicated for the event.

"Organizing this competition gave us the opportunity to rehabilitate a degraded area of the university campus and provide the student athletes with a high-quality track that meets the FISU and World Athletics criteria," said Manuel Senos Matias, the sporting pro-rector at the University of Aveiro.

He added: "In the future, both students and the local community will benefit from this unique space next to the Ria de Aveiro, where they can practice sports and at the same time enjoy all its fauna and flora."

The men's cross-country race is second in the schedule ©Getty Images

Leonz Eder, the acting President of FISU, commented that the International Federation urges the competitors to make the most of the event by creating memories and new friendships.

The women’s race and the men’s race are both anticipated to reach a distance of 9.693 kilometres with the women’s race taking place first.

Once these races have finished, the mixed relay will conclude the competition.

Competitors are expected to cover 11.637km for the race.

The 2022 FISU World University Championship Cross Country is the 22nd edition in its long-running history since it was first held in Lausanne, Switzerland in 1978 and has since been held in 21 cities and 14 countries in total.