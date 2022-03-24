Mongolia has targeted increased participation at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics after three athletes competed at Beijing 2022.

Beijing 2022 marked Mongolia’s fifth participation at the Winter Paralympics.

The nation sent three athletes to the Games, its largest delegation to date.

One athlete represented Mongolia at Turin 2006, Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, while two participated at Vancouver 2010.

Mongolian National Paralympic Committee vice-president Danzan Surenkhorloo told the Chinese state news agency Xinhua that he hopes the team size will increase in the future.

"Not all athletes in the Paralympic Games need to win a medal," Surenkhorloo said.

"It's important for them to finish the race, compete or prove themselves.

"We are paying a lot of attention to training snowboarders."

Mongolia were represented by three athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

Surenkhorloo claimed training costs had been an issue in the past with athletes having largely been based in Europe, but the official hopes the infrastructure in China will enhance prospects.

Batmönkhiin Ganbold and Tsegmidiin Dashdorj competed in the Para cross-country skiing events at Beijing 2022.

Ganbold secured 12th and 14th place finishes in LW6 middle and long-distance standing events, while Dashdorj was 14th in the LW8 middle distance standing competition.

Neither skiers advanced through qualifying in the sprint events.

Byambadorjiin Tserenpuntsag represented Mongolia in men’s Alpine skiing, but failed to finish in the slalom standing competition.