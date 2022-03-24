Dallas to become first US city to host IFSC Youth World Championships in 2022

Dallas in Texas has been chosen to stage this year’s International Federation of Sport Climbing Youth World Championships.

Movement The Hill and Summit Plano are set to be the two venues for the event, scheduled to be held from August 22 to 31.

Dallas will become the first American city to play host to the tournament which is expected to feature more than 400 young climbers.

Boulder competitions are set to take place at Movement The Hill, with lead and speed contests due to be held at Summit Plano.

Athletes will be split into three age groups and compete in the three climbing disciplines.

"USA Climbing is honoured to be hosting the IFSC Youth World Championships for the first time in the United States in Dallas, Texas," said Marc Norman, chief executive of USA Climbing.

"We thank the IFSC and member National Federations for their confidence and support in hosting this important event and look forward to welcoming the world’s best youth climbers to Dallas, Texas.

"A special thanks to our gym partners, Movement Climbing, Yoga, and Fitness’s The Hill location which will play host to the bouldering discipline, and Summit Climbing’s Plano location which will play host to the lead and speed disciplines.

Dallas, Texas 🇺🇸 will be the host city of the 2022 IFSC Youth World Championships, welcoming the future of our sport in one of the most exciting events of the season!



"We could not host these important international events without our gym partners.

"Finally, to the youth athletes, we look forward to seeing you compete in Dallas and inspiring all of us to keep climbing higher."

The Youth World Championships is scheduled to be the fourth IFSC event taking place on US soil in 2022.

Two Climbing World Cups and the single Paraclimbing World Cup are all due to be held in Salt Lake City in Utah from May 20 to 29.

"It fills me with pride to see the strong bond that we have built in the last few years with our friends at USA Climbing, establishing Salt Lake City as one of the landmarks of our World Cup Series, and finding new opportunities, first in Los Angeles and now in Dallas," said IFSC President Marco Scolaris.

"The Youth World Championships is by far the most important showcase of young and talented climbers that one can imagine, and who knows maybe we will have the chance to see the future Olympic Champion in action."

Olympic gold medallists Janja Garnbret of Slovenia, and Alberto Ginés López of Spain, along with legendary climbers such as Noguchi Akiyo of Japan, and Adam Ondra of the Czech Republic, all competed and won at previous editions of the Youth World Championships.