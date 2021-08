Slovenia’s Sara Copar and Japan’s Nonoha Kume clinched gold medals at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships in the Russian city of Voronezh, winning the women’s lead youth A and junior events respectively.

Copar triumphed in the lead youth A competition with a score of 46+, comfortably clear of her nearest challenger Alessia Mabboni of Italy who finished on 40+, and fellow Slovenian Liza Novak who also scored 40+.

Copar and Mabboni were the only climbers to reach the top in the semi-finals.

The new world champion at youth level had triumphed in the women’s combined youth B event at the European Youth Championships, also held in Voronezh, and won the most recent IFSC Europe Continental Youth Cup competition in the lead youth A category on home soil in Žilina.

Copar also finished seventh in the women’s speed youth A on the first day of the World Championships on Saturday (August 21).

Day 5 of #VORONEZHYWCH sees two more 🥇 medals awarded. Meet our women's Youth A & Junior Lead World Champions:



Sara Copar 🇸🇮 (YA) & Nonoha Kume 🇯🇵 (J)#SportClimbing pic.twitter.com/qnnHti8T4a — International Federation of Sport Climbing (@ifsclimbing) August 25, 2021

In the women’s lead junior event at the Youth World Championships, Kume scored 48+ to clinch the gold medal, just edging out Slovenia’s Lucija Tarkus, who also notched 48+.

Kume had been one of three climbers to reach the top in the semi-final.

The others, Daria Mezentseva of Russia and Michaela Smetanova of the Czech Republic, finished fourth and sixth respectively in the final.

Qualification events for the men’s and women’s boulder youth B and men’s lead junior competitions have been or are being held today as well, with semi-finals in each of those taking place tomorrow alongside the men’s lead youth A qualification.

The next medal event is the men’s lead junior final on Friday (August 27).