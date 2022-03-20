Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the principles of sport have been "eroded" and claims it has turned into a "politically-engaged dictatorship of the anti-doping bureaucracy".

"Dubious biased refereeing and slander", "hostile antics" and "outright provocations" were also among the extraordinary accusations made by Putin in a video message at the Opening Ceremony of "Russia’s replacement event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The competition is taking place in the Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk after the Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from Paralympics due to their country’s involvement in the Ukraine war.

Putin has slammed the decision by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), claiming the exclusion of the two teams was the "height of cynicism".

He also claimed the ideas of Baron Pierre de Coubertin, founder of the modern Olympics, have been increasingly "distorted".

Putin also argued that there has been a "loss of authority" and "independence of organisations important for the development of world sports".

The Russian leader’s comments come as the fallout from Russia’s military assault Ukraine continues with his country becoming increasingly frozen out from international sport.

Numerous International Federation have imposed recommendations set out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from all global sporting events.

Putin has also been stripped of many sporting titles, including the IOC’s Olympic Order, an honorary ninth-dan taekwondo black belt and his status as Honorary President of the International Judo Federation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been stripped of many sporting titles, including the IOC's Olympic Order ©Getty Images

"Unfortunately, in recent years, an increasing number of major international competitions have been marked by events that are incompatible with sports, with its spirit and character," said Putin in his video message quoted in Russia’s official state news agency TASS.

"We have repeatedly witnessed dubious biased refereeing and slander, hostile antics and outright provocations, we have seen how the ideas of Pierre de Coubertin himself were methodically distorted and distorted, the once sacred principles of sports were eroded.

"Literally before our eyes, equality has turned into perverse tolerance, justice into double standards, and the fight for purity in sports into a politically engaged dictatorship of the anti-doping bureaucracy."

Prior to the Ukraine war, Russia had already been barred from staging major events for two years as part of sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in response to the cover-up of a state-sponsored doping programme.

Russia's flag and anthem were not at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022, with athletes from the country competing as neutrals representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

WADA initially issued Russia with a four-year ban but it was later reduced on appeal to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in December 2020.

Russia and Belarus' teams for Beijing 2022 were initially set to compete as neutrals under the Paralympic flag, despite the ongoing attack on Ukraine.

However, just a day after making that call, the IPC performed a U-turn following threats of boycotts from other participating nations.

"The height of cynicism was the removal of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paralympics in Beijing, not just innocent athletes suffered, but Paralympic athletes, people who did not break down, but overcame the most difficult life tests worthy of worldwide support and admiration, those who, by their example gives hope to millions, makes them believe in themselves and their strengths," added Putin.

Vladimir Putin's message was read out via video to participants attending the Opening Ceremony of the event being held as a consolation after Russian athletes were banned from the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing ©RPC

Russia and Belarus’ replacement event for Beijing 2022 is due to conclude tomorrow and features cross-country skiing, biathlon, curling, snowboarding, Alpine skiing and ice hockey competitions.

As well as Russia and Belarus, teams from former Soviet nations Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Armenia have participated in the event, that has "We are together, Sport" as its slogan.

Organisers had previously confirmed the that provisional prize money stood at RUB4 million (£31,000/$41,000/€38,000) for a gold medal, RUB2.5 million (£19,000/$26,000/€23,000) for silver and RUB1.7 million (£13,000/$17,000/€16,000) for bronze.

"The attention and support that the Government, the National Paralympic Committees of many countries have shown, demonstrates that in a difficult situation we must support each other," Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said.

"The very name ['We are together. Sport'] is symbolic.

"When the whole world is very politicised, sport is politicised, we must stand guard over the true values.

"Paralympians and Olympians will always be the vanguard and patriots."