German Swimming Federation joins call to boycott World Championships if Russia and Belarus compete

The German Swimming Federation (DSV) is the latest national governing body to warn it will boycott the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

Swiss Aquatics was the first Federation to publicly declare it would skip FINA’s flagship event on the basis the two countries would participate in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the aid Belarus has provided in their actions.

The Polish Swimming Federation has also declared its intention to boycott the competition.

"The German Swimming Federation (DSV) cannot participate in the World Championships in Budapest if the world federation FINA allows Russian and Belarusian athletes’ participation, even under a neutral flag is not the right sign at the moment," DSV President Marco Troll told German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

"The Federation has contacted FINA directly and made this position clear.

"As DSV, we have also initiated obtaining a mood survey this week on the participation conditions of other European Federations.

"With the result, we will then also approach FINA through the European Swimming Federation (LEN) as the European swimming community.

"We hope that we, as Europe, are strong enough to change FINA’s current position."

The DSV is surveying the mood from other European Federations this week about Russian and Belarus competitors taking part at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest ©Getty Images

FINA is one of the few international governing bodies to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals under the FINA flag and banner.

The governing body, however, has left the door open to a ban on athletes "if their attendance threatens the safety and wellbeing of athletes or places the conduct of competition at risk".

It has also not yet relocated the World Short Course Championships, due to be held in Kazan in December, even though the International Olympic Committee urged International Federations to do so.

FINA has repeated to insidethegames that the situation is under review.

LEN, in contrast to FINA, has prohibited Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions.

The World Championships are scheduled to take place from June 18 until July 3 in Budapest.

Divers Lou Massenberg and Tina Puzel took bronze medals for Germany at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju ©Getty Images

The Japanese city of Fukuoka was initially expected to host the Championships, but this has been postponed to 2023 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany won eight medals at the 2019 edition in Gwangju in South Korea.

Florian Wellbrock won golds in the 10 kilometres open water swimming and the men’s 1500 metre freestyle, while Lea Boy, Sarah Köhler, Sören Meißner and Rob Muffels also triumphed in the team open water swimming event.

Köhler secured silver in the women’s swimming 1500m freestyle and Finnia Wunram was the other silver medallist, with a second-place finish in the 25km open water swimming event.

Muffels, Leonie Beck, and Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel achieved bronze in the 10km open water swimming, 5km open water swimming and diving 3m mixed synchronisation, respectively.

insidethegames has contacted FINA for comment.