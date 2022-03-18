Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a rally at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, which was one of the main venues used during the 1980 Summer Olympic Games, as well as the host of the 2018 FIFA World Cup final.

Putin used the rally in a stadium where he sat in the same row as International Olympic Committee (IOC) and FIFA Presidents Thomas Bach and Gianni Infantino, respectively, to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia, to praise what he called the country’s "special operation" in Ukraine and to mark the anniversary of the annexation of Crimea.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, then the President of Croatia but now an IOC member, also sat next to Putin during the match that France won 4-2.

During today's rally, thousands gathered inside to cheer Putin, sing patriotic songs, wave Russian flags, and hold nationalist banners - with some including the symbol “Z”.

The symbol is a nationalist reference to the Russian military.

As of March 15, the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has so far recorded 1,900 civilian casualties in the Russia-Ukraine war with 726 people killed – including 52 children.

Also, according to United Nations data, over three million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

The Luzhniki Stadium has a capacity for 81,000 people but according to local police around 200,000 people attended the rally.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, middle left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, middle right, and IOC President Thomas Bach, right, attended the 2018 World Cup final together ©Getty Images

The stadium gained international attention in 1980 when it was used as the main venue for that year's Summer Olympic Games.

It hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, athletics competition, events, the football finals and the programme of equestrian events.

Two years later during a second round UEFA Cup match between Russian side FC Spartak and HFC Haarlem of The Netherlands, at least 66 people were reported to have died during a crush, as they rushed to exit the venue to make it to the metro service towards the end of the match.

Certain estimations put the number of fatalities closer to 340.

The venue went on to host the 1999 UEFA Cup final between Italian team Parma and French side Marseille and the all-English 2008 Champions League final between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Football side Spartak Moscow had used the stadium for their club matches before moving to the Otkritie Arena in 2014.

The International Amateur Athletic Federation, now World Athletics, Athletics World Championships was also hosted in the venue in August 2013.