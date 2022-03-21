Singapore hosted the first Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2010 ©Getty Images

Singapore's Chef de Mission for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games believes the city-state is well-placed to host major events in the future.

Gymnast Lim Heem Wei claimed the country's staging of the inaugural Summer Youth Olympic Games in 2010 had left it in good stead.

Four editions of the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games have also been held in Singapore, most recently in 2015.

The country would have the capability of hosting the Commonwealth Games in the future, should it wish to pursue doing so.

Officials have already expressed interest in bidding for the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

"In terms of capabilities as a host country and a host city, I think we have that track record," Lim, a Commonwealth Games silver medallist on the beam at Glasgow 2014, said.

"It was quite interesting to see the whole country coming together at the Youth Olympics and rallying behind the athletes.

Lim Heem Wei is the Singapore Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images
"I volunteered my time in a couple of roles and was a spectator.

"It was a very heartening experience."

Lim, a London 2012 Olympian, boasts three SEA Games gold medals and carried Singapore's flag at the Glasgow 2014 Opening Ceremony.

She is a member of the Commonwealth Games Federation's Athletes' Advisory Commission.

