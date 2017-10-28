Singapore has appointed former Olympic swimmer Mark Chay as its Chef de Mission for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast, they have announced.

The appointment of the 35-year-old, who represented Singapore at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, coincided with the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in the island city-state.

Chay recently served as Assistant Chef de Mission to the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur and was also Chef de Mission for the Nanjing 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games team, which won two historic gold medals for Singapore.

As well as swimming in the Olympics, Chay also represented Singapore in two Commonwealth Games, at Kuala Lumpur 1998 and Manchester 2002.

The former Sportsman and Sportsboy of the Year also represented Singapore in five editions of the SEA Games and two Asian Games.

Chay is currently chief executive of the International Sports Academy, which helps train and educate leaders of the future.

He also serves on the Singapore National Olympic Council’s Athletes’ Commission.

The appointment of Mark Chay, middle, and Lim Heem Wei, right, as the Chef de Mission and Assistant Chef de Mission for Gold Coast 2018 was announced to coincide with the arrival of the Queen's Baton Relay in Singapore ©SNOC

Former gymnast Lim Heem Wei will assist Chay as the Assistant Chef de Mission.

The 28-year-old competed at the Commonwealth Games at Delhi 2010 and Glasgow 2014.

She won a silver medal on the balance beam at Delhi 2010.

Lim was also the first gymnast to qualify for the Olympic Games when she competed at London 2012.

She is currently the sport development manager at Singapore Gymnastics.

Singapore won 17 Commonwealth Games medals, including eight gold, at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Singapore will take a maximum number of 69 athletes to Gold Coast 2018, due to take place between April 4 and 15.

"The facilities in Gold Coast - sports, training and athletes’ village venues – are impressive and operationally-ready," said Chay.

"The Commonwealth Games has a unique integrated Para-sport programme which means this is the only major Games where our para and able-bodied athletes come together to compete as one contingent.

"I look forward to being part of this team and hope to take an athlete-centric approach to work with the team to ensure a competition-conducive environment at the Games."

Singapore won a total of eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals at Glasgow 2014.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling brought home the first medal in swimming at the Commonwealth Games, a silver in the men's 100 metres butterfly, the event he went on to win the Olympic gold in at Rio 2016.

Singapore's medal total included golds in the table tennis, including victories for the men and women's table tennis teams and Zhan Jian and Feng Tianwei in the singles events.