Video game company Electronic Arts (EA) have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions following the invasion of Ukraine.

This follows its decision to suspend all game sales within the two countries and to remove the Russian national teams from FIFA 22 and NHL 22.

FIFA, an exclusive EA partner of their sports division, and UEFA have banned the Russian national teams and clubs from competing in their competitions.

Meanwhile, UEFA has ordered Belarusian teams to find neutral venues in order to compete in international fixtures.

"We continue to be shocked at the conflict that is unfolding in Ukraine and join so many voices around the world in calling for peace and an end to the invasion," EA’s statement on twitter read.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"We have made the decision to remove Russia and Belarus as eligible countries in our esports programmes.

"Effective immediately, players and teams in Russia and Belarus are ineligible to participate in the Apex Legends Global Series and EA Sports FIFA 2022 Global Series."

EA has taken this decision even though the International Esports Federation (IESF), one of two organisations who claim to govern esports, have yet to confirm their sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

The IESF announced that they will be holding an Extraordinary General Assembly as soon as possible, which is in accordance with the IESF Statutes.

The 2022 World Esports Championships are expected to be hosted in Bali between November 27 and December 9.

"IESF took into consideration a number of factors including its duty to promote unity, peace and sporting integrity, and to protect the rights and welfare of athletes," the IESF said in a statement.

"IESF has made a commitment to provide all athletes with a safe and supportive environment where they have the tools and resources to perform at their full potential."

"The IESF is currently liaising with Member Federations in order for an Extraordinary General Assembly to be called at the earliest possible time, to discuss and vote on any proposed sanctions from the IESF Executive Board.”

The Russian national football team was taken out of FIFA 22 ©Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee urged for International Federations to ban athletes from Russia and Belarus after breaching the Olympic Truce when Russian troops started their invasion of February 24 before the Paralympic Games.

The Olympic Truce calls for peace between countries one week before the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony until a week after the Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony.

The Belarusian Government has aided Russia’s invasion efforts.

Major gaming companies, including Sony, Microsoft, GSC Game World, The Pokémon Company, CD Projekt Red, Square Enix and Itch.io have all slashed its relations with Russia by either stopping business in the country completely or donated to humanitarian efforts within Ukraine.