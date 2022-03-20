Cross-country skier Vilma Nissinen has lit the Cauldron bearing the Flame of Peace here to mark the opening of the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

The Flame for the Festival in Vuokatti - a key symbol of the Olympic Movement - was first lit at the Ara Pacis Augustae in Rome back in December last year before being taken to Finland.

At tonight's Opening Ceremony held outside the Vuokatti Arena, Finnish biathlete Kaisa Mäkäräinen was trusted with carrying the Flame into the venue.

Mäkäräinen was a world champion in 2011 in the women's 10 kilometres pursuit, and twice earned Crystal Globes for topping the overall Biathlon World Cup standings.

She handed the Torch to compatriot Matti Heikkinen, a 2011 cross-country skiing world champion in the men's 15km classical.

Both Mäkäräinen and Heikkinen represented Finland at three successive Olympic Games from Vancouver 2010 to Pyeongchang 2018.

The honour of lighting the Cauldron then fell to Nissinen, a cross-country skier who represents the Vuokatti Ski Team.

Mika Kilpeläinen, President of the Vuokatti 2022 Organising Committee, argued that the meaning of the Flame had taken on added significance due to the war in Ukraine sparked by Russia's invasion nearly one month ago.

"The Flame being lit tonight is a Flame of Peace," Kilpeläinen said.

"As we know, the past weeks have changed Europe and changed the sport movement.

"The spirit of peace is needed now more than ever.

Finland's former biathlon world champion Kaisa Mäkäräinen carried the Flame of Peace into the venue for the Vuokatti 2022 Winter European Youth Olympic Festival Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

"Besides peace, the flame symbolises the Olympic values of excellence, respect, friendship.

"Dear athletes, this is a once in a lifetime experience.

"Today is your turn to shine."

Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Winter EYOF by the European Olympic Committees in response to the widely condemned military offensive in Ukraine.

The Flame of Peace will remain lit for the duration of the Winter EYOF.

Five days of sporting action are scheduled for the 44 nations present, beginning tomorrow with short track speed skating, girls' ice hockey and cross-country skiing.

The Closing Ceremony is set to take place on Friday (March 25), where the Flame will be extinguished.

A similar procedure is in place at the Olympic Games.

With the Winter EYOF open to athletes aged 14 to 18, European Olympic Committees President Spyros Capralos explained yesterday that the event is designed to give participants a taste of what may follow in their careers.

"The EYOF is one of the most important events organised by the European Olympic Committees, because it gives the opportunity to our young athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment, and especially gives them the chance to understand and learn more before going to the bigger events, which are the Olympic Games," he said.