The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its ban from the upcoming Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti.

The ROC has also asked for its athletes and officials to be permitted to feature at this year's Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is scheduled for July in Banská Bystrica in Slovakia.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) Executive Board decided to prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, which is due to start next Sunday (March 20) and is open to athletes aged between 14 and 18.

It made this decision "with reluctance" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus, citing a desire "to safeguard the well-being of such young athletes, as well as protect the integrity of the event".

This came after guidance from the International Olympic Committee, which called on International Federations and other event organisers to impose bans on Russia and Belarus.

The CAS confirmed that it has received and registered an appeal from the ROC against the ban on its athletes and officials, and has initiated an arbitration procedure.

Both parties are in the process of exchanging written submissions, and a panel of arbitrators is being established by the CAS.

The Russian Olympic Committee has also asked for its athletes and officials to be allowed to compete at the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival ©Getty Images

A request for provisional measures has not been filed by the ROC.

The CAS said it will establish a schedule for the case in the "next few days".

Around 1,6000 participants are typically expected at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival, with nine sports featuring on the programme.

This year's edition in Finland has twice been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ukraine, there are growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis.

At least 549 civilian deaths have been recorded by the United Nations (UN), which reports that civilians are being "killed and maimed in what appears to be indiscriminate attacks".

The UN fears the true death toll is far higher, and more than 2.2 million refugees have already fled Ukraine.

EOC President Spyros Capralos has said the organisation is "making every effort to ensure that Ukrainian athletes will compete in the upcoming Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti in the best possible conditions".