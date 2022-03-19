Nine sports set to feature at "most gender-balanced" Winter EYOF in Vuokatti

The long-awaited Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is set to get underway here tomorrow with an outdoor Opening Ceremony at the Vuokatti Arena, followed by five days of sporting competition billed by organisers as "the most gender-balanced in the event’s history."

This follows the addition of girls' ice hockey and Nordic combined to the programme from the last edition of the Festival in 2019, staged in Bosnia-Herzegovina under the Sarajevo-East Sarajevo banner.

The Winter EYOF is open to athletes aged 14 to 18.

This year's event had originally been due to take place last year, but was twice pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competition did begin with the boys' ice hockey tournament in December 2021, with hosts Finland claiming the first gold of the Festival.

However, runners-up Belarus and bronze medallists Russia will play no further part at the Winter EYOF.

This follows a decision taken earlier this month by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) to ban both countries' athletes and officials from the event, in line with a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee.

This is due to the attack on Ukraine launched on February 24, with the EOC citing a desire to "safeguard the well-being of such young athletes, as well as protect the integrity of the event."

Nordic combined and ski jumping are among the nine sports on the programme at the Vuokatti 2022 Winter EYOF, and are due to be held in Lahti ©Getty Images

Despite the conflict, Ukraine is among the 44 nations who have travelled to Vuokatti for the Festival.

Their 28 athletes are among the more than 1,000 who are set to compete across nine sports.

Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, short track and figure skating are all set to be held in close proximity, with the Vuokatti slopes, Vuokatti Sport Biathlon Stadium, Vuokatti Sport Cross Country Skiing Stadium and Vuokatti Arena the venues being used in the main resort.

Girls' ice hockey matches are due to be held at the Kajaani Ice Hockey Halls, situated in the town approximately 35 kilometres west of Vuokatti.

Nordic combined and ski jumping, meanwhile, are being staged at the Lahti Sports Centre, which is almost 500km south of the resort in the Kainuu region of Finland.

EOC President Spyros Capralos explained the importance of the Winter EYOF at today's media conference.

"The EYOF is one of the most important events organised by the European Olympic Committees, because it gives the opportunity to our young athletes to compete in a multi-sport environment, and especially gives them the chance to understand and learn more before going to the bigger events, which are the Olympic Games," the Greek official said.

The Winter EYOF is open to athletes aged 14 to 18, and was last held in Sarajevo-East Sarajevo in 2019 ©Getty Images

"Therefore we are very happy to have the youth of Europe united here in Vuokatti.

"We have 44 countries participating, and I think it's very important because all these athletes will stay under a common accommodation, where they have the chance to exchange ideas, see each other, and of course feel the Olympic ideals at their base - respect, friendship, solidarity."

He added: "We have an equal number of boys and girls competing in this competition.

"This is a major achievement for our sport and so important."

Vuokatti is staging the Winter EYOF for the second time, following the 2001 edition when the event was known as the European Youth Olympic Days.

After tomorrow's Opening Ceremony, competition is due to begin on Monday (March 20) in short track speed skating, girls' ice hockey and cross-country skiing.

The Closing Ceremony is scheduled for Friday (March 25).