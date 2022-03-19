European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos has praised the efforts of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from across the continent in ensuring Ukraine's participation here at the Winter European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Vuokatti.

Greek official Capralos revealed that 29 of the national bodies affiliated to the EOC are supporting athletes from the country following Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian delegation comprises of 28 athletes and 14 officials, led by Chef de Mission Anna Sorokina.

Russia's war waged on Ukraine has sparked widespread international outcry.

It has led to both Russia and its ally Belarus largely being frozen out of international sport, with the EOC implementing an International Olympic Committee (IOC)-recommended blanket ban on athletes and officials from both countries at the Winter EYOF.

According to the United Nations' (UN) Refugee Agency, more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine since February 24.

The UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has reported 847 civilian deaths since Russia launched its attack, although it is feared that the true figure is far higher.

Despite the conflict at home, Ukraine's delegation has travelled to the resort in the Kainuu region of Finland for the Festival.

At today's media conference Capralos detailed some of the measures taken by NOCs to assist Ukrainian athletes and officials, reserving particular praise for hosts Finland.

EOC President Spyros Capralos, second left, praised the efforts of the Finnish Olympic Committee and its chief executive Mikko Salonen, furthest left, in ensuring Ukraine's participation in Vuokatti ©EOC

"This time we have had and we felt one of the main principles of Olympism - solidarity - that took place in real form," the EOC President said,

"Many of our National Olympic Committees helped the Ukrainian athletes to be able to come here and to compete.

"First among the others was the Finnish Olympic Committee, and I would like to thank [chief executive and secretary general] Mikko Salonen and the whole Finnish Olympic Committee, because Ukrainian athletes will be here and will stay here without having to pay for their accommodation, food and transportation.

"The Finnish Olympic Committee provided some of the clothing equipment, and the same thing happened from the Polish Olympic Committee, from the Italian Olympic Committee, from the Austrian Olympic Committee.

"Also the Polish Olympic Committee and the Estonian Olympic Committee are bringing the athletes here at their own costs and expenses."

Capralos, who is also President of the Hellenic Olympic Committee and a member of the IOC, added that Ukrainian athletes had received further offers of support from other NOCs across Europe.

"At the same time many other of our Olympic Committees are providing help to the Ukrainian athletes, maybe not the ones that are participating here, but all the Ukrainian athletes that were obliged to leave their country," he commented.

"Right now 29 out of our 50 Olympic Committees are providing assistance in a real and meaningful way and mainly the ones of the neighbouring countries like Moldova and Romania, but also Sweden and Lithuania, so many of the National Olympic Committees are there in real terms trying to help in providing solidarity and assistance."

Ukraine's delegation at the Winter EYOF in Finland consists of 28 athletes and 14 officials ©Getty Images

The head of the EOC also touched upon the Russian and Belarusian ban at the Festival which is open to athletes aged 14 to 18, reiterating that it was not a decision taken lightly but was necessary in the interests of the event.

"It is difficult times, difficult times for everybody in Europe," Capralos said.

"We're in the middle of a war, and unfortunately it was a very difficult decision to ban the Russian and Belarusian athletes, but we did that for the safety of the Games and the integrity of the Games, and I think it's very important to live in such an environment with safe Games so that the athletes feel safe and secure to compete and do their best and excel."

Salonen of the Finnish Olympic Committee credited "international and national collaboration" for ensuring Ukraine's presence at the Winter EYOF.

Ukraine's Chef de Mission Anna Sorokina thanked European NOCs for their efforts.

"We are grateful for such a tremendous support of our European Olympic family and colleagues and common people who have contributed to make it possible for Ukrainian youth to be a part of Olympic sport movement in these important days for our nation and our country," she commented.

"This gives our youth a chance to learn and share, communicate with their peers, continuing to develop in sport that is a tool for peace and celebration of human values."

The Winter EYOF is set to begin tomorrow and run until Friday (March 25), with nine sports on the programme.