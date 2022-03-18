ICF moves two events from Moscow to Oklahoma City after Ukraine invasion

The International Canoe Federation has relocated a Canoe Sprint Super Cup and Stand Up Paddling World Cup from Moscow to Oklahoma City following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The events - now in the United States - are set to take place in August, with exact dates to be announced in early April.

"The ICF and paddle sports family are fortunate and immensely grateful to our friends at the American Canoe Association and Riversport in Oklahoma City, US, who offered to organise a high-level competition on short notice in these difficult times for the sports in the wake of the war in Ukraine," ICF President Thomas Konietzko said.

"Riversport hosted the 2021 ICF Super Cup event and has the infrastructure and community support to host the 2022 event successfully.

"We are thrilled to be able to return to this very exciting venue."

The relocation was carried out swiftly, as the ICF reached out to the ACA just last week to discuss the possibility of moving the events.

Oklahoma has landed the 2022 Canoe Sprint Super Cup and the 2022 ICF Stand Up Paddling World Cup this summer!



The International Canoe Federation moved these events from Russia and we are proud to welcome them here to @RiversportOKC!

https://t.co/UsOj4ZzAsS — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) March 17, 2022

"Even before the ICF approached us, we were exploring options to help Ukrainian athletes," said Rok Sribar, ACA general manager of high-performance programmes.

"Reallocation of events from Russia to the US is equally a challenge and an opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming our Ukrainian friends and other international athletes in Oklahoma City this summer."

Oklahoma is no stranger to hosting international events in the sport.

Following the Olympic Games in Tokyo, athletes from more than a dozen countries travelled to the state for the Canoe Sprint Super Cup held on the Oklahoma River.

The invitational event features races over 350 metres and is designed to foster competition between sprinters and endurance racers.

It is also billed by the ICF as a television-friendly event.

"The Oklahoma River is the only sanctioned racecourse in the world to have permanent lighting for night racing," said Riversport executive director Mike Knopp.

"The athletes and spectators worldwide were enthusiastic about the unique racing experience.

"It just adds another level of excitement to an already adrenaline-fueled event."