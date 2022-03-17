World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, speaking on the eve of the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, said he is not expecting a repeat in the Stark Arena of the pro-Russian demonstrations that have taken place recently in the Serbian capital.

On March 2 Serbia, traditionally a Russian ally, voted in agreement with the United Nations resolution condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

But Coe was asked at a pre-event conference how confident he was that the Championships would not witness demonstrations in support of Russia’s invasion such as have been seen on the streets of Belgrade in recent weeks.

"This is track and field, which has historically always been a sport that has understood and accepted the fragilities of the political landscape but has normally come together in a very cohesive and collective way," Coe responded.

Veselin Jevrosimović, President of the Serbian Athletics Federation, pictured alongside home defending World Indoor long jump champion Ivana Vuleta, told a Belgrade 2022 press conference there have been street demonstrations in support of Ukraine as well as those backing Russia in recent weeks ©World Athletics

"So I am not expecting any issues in the stadium.

"We have all the right systems and processes in place, which I am not going to sit and discuss here, and I am sure these are a World Championships and sport will win through."

Sitting alongside him, Veselin Jevrosimović, President of the Serbian Athletics Federation, said:

"I would like to add one thing because media might not know it.

"We also had demonstrations against the war in Ukraine at the same time as the ones you mentioned before."

Ukraine is sending six athletes - all female - to the three-day World Athletics Indoor Championships, including Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist and world silver medallist high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh, whose Russian rival, Olympic and world champion Mariya Lasitskene will be unable to compete following this month’s World Athletics ban on Russian and Belarus athletes.

Asked if there would be support for the Ukrainian contingent, Coe said:

"There is certainly support for the Ukrainian athletes but there is support for all our athletes here - that’s the way we operate."

Turning to Jevrosimović, Coe added: "It was his ambition many years ago to try to persuade the political leadership of Serbia to invest in athletics.

"He was a pole vaulter of no mean ability, and he has been very successful in pioneering and promoting the sport in this country.

"The investment both indoors and outdoors is extraordinary, and I know it won’t be long before the Serbian federation and Government come knocking on our door for a World Championships - and that of course we would welcome.

"This is a part of the world that really does understand athletics, it really does understand the importance of sport in communities and for the next few days I know we are going to be blessed with some extraordinary competition."