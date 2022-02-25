World Athletics has condemned the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and offered support to the latter country’s Athletics Federation and its most illustrious former athlete Sergey Bubka, now the World Athletics senior vice-president.

However the world governing body for track and field maintains that, as things stand, its next two scheduled World Championships will go ahead.

"World Athletics is appalled by developments in Ukraine and condemns the Russian military invasion," the organisation said in a statement.

"World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has spoken with his senior vice-president Sergey Bubka and the Ukrainian Athletics Federation and has offered whatever practical support we can give.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, left, has spoken to the federation's senior vice-president, Sergey Bubka, right, and offered full support in the wake of what a statement describes as the "appalling" Russian military invasion ©Getty Images

"We continue to monitor the situation carefully, but there is no reason to believe this will affect plans for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 or the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22.

"Should these circumstances change, we will notify all our stakeholders promptly."

The Russian Athletics Federation has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships.

Meanwhile Bubka - whose pole vault career saw him win Olympic gold in 1988 and six world titles as well as setting numerous world records - has not used his Twitter account since marking the end of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on February 20 with the words: "The Winter Olympic Games @Beijing2022 became history.

"Looking forward for @milancortina26 ‘Duality, Together’.."