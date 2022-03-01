Russian and Belarus athletes have been excluded "for the foreseeable future" from World Athletics competition in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, and with "immediate effect" - meaning none will take part in this month’s World Athletics Indoor Championships in Serbia.

With the Russian Athletics Federation already banned since 2015 over the ongoing doping scandal, the sport’s international governing body is now planning to suspend the Belarus Athletics Federation.

The decision follows yesterday's announcement by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus should be banned from all international sporting events.

In an address to the Council, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "The world is horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus.

"World leaders sought to avoid this invasion through diplomatic means but to no avail given Russia’s unswerving intention to invade Ukraine.

"The unprecedented sanctions that are being imposed on Russia and Belarus by countries and industries all over the world appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.

"Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their Government goes against the grain.

"Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace," said World Athletics President Seb Coe after the announcement that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be excluded from international competition with immediate effect ©Getty Images

"I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

"This is different as Governments, businesses and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors.

"Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace.

"We cannot and should not sit this one out."

The World Athletics statement read: "The World Athletics Council has today agreed to impose sanctions against the Member Federations of Russia and Belarus as a consequence of the invasion of Ukraine.

"All athletes, support personnel and officials from Russia and Belarus will be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future, with immediate effect.

"Upcoming events include the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22, and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22, which begin on Friday in Oman (March 4).

"The Council also agreed to consider further measures, including the suspension of the Belarus Federation, at its scheduled Council meeting next week (March 9 and 10).

"The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015, due to doping violations, and therefore is not currently eligible to host World Athletics events or send teams to international championships."

The statement went on to address the status of those Russian athletes who have been cleared to compete in international competition under the status of Authorised Neutral Athletes after undergoing recognised testing.

It says: "The Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) process remains in place but Russian athletes who have received ANA status for 2022 are excluded from World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future.

"This means that all Russian ANA or Belarusian athletes currently accredited for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Muscat 22 and the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 (March 18 to 20) will have their accreditation withdrawn and entries denied, as will any support personnel and officials.

In a statement on Friday (February 25) World Athletics announced that it was "appalled" by developments in Ukraine and condemned "the Russian military invasion," adding that Coe had spoken with his senior vice-president, Ukrainian sporting legend Sergey Bubka, and with the Ukrainian Athletics Federation offering "whatever practical support we can give."

Earlier in the day Poland's world indoor 800 metres champion Adam Kscszot, who had planned to end his career by defending his title in Serbia this month, had said he "could not see himself" standing alongside Russian and Belarus athletes given the situation that is unfolding in Ukraine ©Getty Images

World Athletics Athletes’ Commission chairs Renaud Lavillenie and Dame Valerie Adams welcomed today’s decision.

"We stand in solidarity with our fellow athletes, competitors, and friends from Ukraine who are facing far greater challenges than just disruptions to their training and competition, but are in fear of their lives and the lives of their loved ones," Lavillenie said.

"While we understand the implications of this decision for Authorised Neutral Athletes from Russia and Belarusian athletes, who may not be condoning their nations’ deplorable military action in Ukraine, we cannot ignore the message that inclusion of these two nations’ athletes would send to our friends in Ukraine and the rest of the world."

In accordance with World Athletics rules, the Member Federations from Russia and Belarus have been informed of the Council’s decisions and have the right to respond.

If necessary, the Council will reconvene to consider that response.

Earlier in the day Poland's three-times European 800 metres champion Adam Kszczot publicly reconsidered his plan to retire after defending his world indoor title in Serbia later this month, saying he was not willing to compete with Russian and Belarus athletes following the invasion of Ukraine and questioned the ethics of holding the event.

In a tweet that had the colours of the Ukrainian flag as its background, the 32-year-old from Opoczno wrote: "I’m strongly opposed to Russia’s aggression and war in Ukraine.

"I have planned to end up my career during World Indoor Championships in Serbia, but it is a bad moment and place for this.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has urged all International Sports Federations to relocate or cancel their sports events currently planned in Russia or Belarus.

"I can’t imagine myself standing together with Belarussians and Russians (Authorised Neutral Athletes) in Serbia, the country who refused sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion.

2World Indoor Championships taking place in Serbia is ethical and safe?

"Will Russians (ANA) and Belarussian athletes be approved to compete?"