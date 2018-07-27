A special Legacy Hall has been created at the Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame to ensure memories of this year's Commonwealth Games are preserved.

Among the items from the event in April that will be on permanent display are a replica Queen's Baton, a victory dais and plenty of items relating to the popular Gold Coast 2018 mascot Borobi.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate, Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame President Daphne Pirie, Commonwealth Games Village Mayor Sara Carrigan, marathon gold medallist Michael Shelley and former swimmer Tracey Wickham were among the guests at the unveiling.

Shelley had the honour of officially opening the display.

"It was the first time [the Games were held] in a regional area and I just think it’s fantastic that the Gold Coast had that opportunity and they certainly put on a fantastic show,” Wickham, winner of four Commonwealth gold medals, including two at Brisbane 1982, told The Gold Coast Bulletin.

"Hats off to GOLDOC [Gold Coast 2018] who really did a fantastic job."

Commonwealth Games marathon champion Michael Shelley opened the new Legacy Hall celebrating Gold Coast 2018 at Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame ©Gold Coast Sporting Hall of Fame

The signatures of every member of Australia's team who competed at Gold Coast 2018 line the entry to the Legacy Hall.

"It takes up two walls in an L-shape and it had everyone’s name on it who had represented Australia in every sport, it’s just great," Wickham said.

Located at Owen Park in Southport, the Hall of Fame is operated on behalf of Gold Coast City Council and the Gold Coast community by a group of civic and sports minded persons to acknowledge, honour and promote Gold Coast sporting achievements by athletes, coaches and officials, at the elite level.

It claims to house Queensland’s only official "Olympic Room", dedicated specifically to Gold Coast excellence at the Olympic level.

“They have memorabilia from 50 and 60 years ago," Wickham told The Gold Coast Bulletin.

“I love history and I love nostalgia and I could look at those things all day.”