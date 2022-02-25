John Landy, the second man to break the four-minute mile barrier, has died at the age of 91.

The Australian broke the world record for the mile in 1954 when he ran exactly three minutes and 58 seconds, 46 days after Britain's Sir Roger Bannister became the first man to achieve the feat.

Landy won two medals for Australia - a silver over the mile distance at that year’s British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Vancouver and bronze on home soil in the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne over 1500 metres.

More follows.