The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) must pay arrears to World Athletics by Friday (March 18) or work on its reinstatement to international competition will be suspended and all recent gains will be lost.

Rune Andersen, chair of the Russian Taskforce charged with bringing RusAF back into the fold following the 2015 ban imposed by athletics’ world governing body in the wake of the Russian doping scandal revelations, told insidethegames that a deadline was now set for the re-payment of monies owed.

It is also understood that uncertainty over the impact of Western sanctions on the Russian banking system is increasing the sense of urgency for the overdue payment to be made.

In his report to the World Athletics Council yesterday Andersen said RusAF had been making "good progress" towards reinstatement.

And his recommendation that the process continue despite the ban imposed upon Russian and Belarus athletes by World Athletics in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was endorsed by the Council.

But his written report referenced "a significant further concern", pointing out that RusAF had not kept up with the reinstatement condition to reimburse World Athletics "on a timely basis" for all the reinstatement process costs it had incurred.

"World Athletics has invoiced RusAF for the reinstatement costs incurred by World Athletics in the third and fourth quarters of 2021," Andersen wrote.

"Neither invoice has been paid and the payment due dates have passed.

"The Taskforce understands that, as a matter of urgency, RusAF is making arrangements for payment as soon as possible.

Russian Taskforce chair Rune Andersen says RusAF must pay monies owed to World Athletics by March 18 or risk suspension and long-term damage to the process of achieving reinstatement to international competition ©Getty Images

"If payment is not made then as a breach of the reinstatement conditions the Taskforce will recommend to the Council what action to take as a consequence of a serious breach of RusAF’s obligations under the reinstatement plan.

"The recommended action may include a suspension of the reinstatement process."

In an additional comment to insidethegames, Andersen offered a starker warning.

"World Athletics and I have received assurances from RusAF and the Russian Sports Minister that the two outstanding invoices will be paid next week," he said.

"Should this not happen by Friday March 18 then World Athletics has made clear to RusAF there will be no scope for World Athletics to continue to finance the reinstatement process.

"As a consequence, the reinstatement process will have to be suspended which would include, crucially, stopping the work of the Russia Taskforce and also the international experts.

"This will not only impact RusAF as an organisation and the steps it has taken so far towards reinstatement but all the work that has gone into the reinstatement plan, KPIs, milestones and post-reinstatement conditions will be lost."