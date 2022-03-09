World Athletics Council to discuss Ukraine situation in wake of ban for Russian and Belarus competitors

The second and concluding day of the 227th World Athletics Council meeting will see further discussion of the Ukraine situation following last week’s announcement by the governing body that Russian and Belarus athletes would be banned from international competition "for the foreseeable future."

In an address to the Council earlier this month, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "The world is horrified by what Russia has done, aided and abetted by Belarus.

"World leaders sought to avoid this invasion through diplomatic means but to no avail given Russia’s unswerving intention to invade Ukraine.

"The unprecedented sanctions that are being imposed on Russia and Belarus by countries and industries all over the world appear to be the only peaceful way to disrupt and disable Russia’s current intentions and restore peace.

"Anyone who knows me will understand that imposing sanctions on athletes because of the actions of their Government goes against the grain.

"I have railed against the practice of politicians targeting athletes and sport to make political points when other sectors continue about their business.

"This is different as Governments, businesses and other international organisations have imposed sanctions and measures against Russia across all sectors.

"Sport has to step up and join these efforts to end this war and restore peace.

"We cannot and should not sit this one out."

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, pictured with Valeriya Sholomitska of Ukraine and her coach Olena Borysiuk at the recent World Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, will be involved in further discussions of the Ukraine crisis during tomorrow's second day of the World Athletics Council meeting ©Getty Images

Other topics under discussion, following the monitoring of Commission reports today, will include the Russian Taskforce, following an update from its chair, Rune Andersen.

There will also be a report from the Athletics Integrity Unit and consideration of dates, qualification systems and the appointment of competition delegates at future events.

The Council is set to receive updates on preparations for upcoming World Athletics Series events this year including the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, the World Championships in Oregon, the World Under-20 Championships in Cali and the World Half Marathon in Yangzhou.

There will also be updates from prospective events in 2023 - the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, the World Championships in Budapest, the World Road Running Championships in Riga, and an additional report on the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

World Athletics said this week that it is on schedule to have a 50:50 gender split on the World Athletics Council by 2027, promising leadership roles to women as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign.

This figure currently sits at 30 per cent, with the organisation aiming for 40 per cent representation following the 2023 elections.