International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence has claimed the story of Ukraine competing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games following the country's invasion by Russia is worthy of the big screen.

Speaking in today's IPC press conference in Beijing, he praised the participation of the country, currently third on the medal table behind hosts China and Canada.

"What we're seeing at the moment from the athletes here, honestly, are the greatest performances we've ever seen," said Spence.

"To be doing what they are doing, under the circumstances they’re facing at home, is absolutely phenomenal, and taking human resilience to a whole new level.

"What's got them here is sport.

"I think they'll make a film out of it in years to come, I really do.

"Phenomenal performances by Team Ukraine, but also all the athletes at these Games."

Ukraine's capital Kyiv is one of the cities that has been targeted by Russia ©Getty Images

It comes after Ukraine was invaded by Russia - partially via Belarus' borders, starting on February 24.

Due to the nations violating the Olympic Truce, both have been banned from competing at the Paralympics in the Chinese capital.

The IPC spokesperson revealed the organisation had not taken a decision yet on the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus at World Para Snow Sports events yet, over which it is the umbrella governing body.

Spence also spoke highly of young athletes, which he claimed have stolen headlines at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics, as well as those as Tokyo 2020.

"Here, and it was the same in Tokyo, [the big story is] young, up-and-coming athletes dominating the podium," he said.

"This is tremendous for the Paralympic Games and the Paralympic Movement.

"Huge credit needs to go to our National Paralympic Committees and International Federations for developing such talent."

Austria's Johannes Aigner, who won his second Paralympic gold medal today, is among a group of youngsters making an impression at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

Spence also highlighted the role of television in helping produce new talen.

"Young kids who have disabilities are now watching the Paralympics on TV and seeing people who look like them, and that's hugely important," he said.

"The evolution of the Games, and the TV coverage is really bringing through this new generation of younger athletes and it's tremendous.

"We've got 15-year-olds here, we've got 16-year-olds on the podium.

"They're going to be inspiring eight, 12, 16-year-old kids in Italy, watching the Paralympic Winter Games now who in four years could be competing at Milano Cortina 2026 and winning a medal.

"The future's immensely bright."

Today, Austrian 16-year-old Johannes Aigner won his second gold medal of the Games in Alpine skiing by winning the men's visually-impaired giant slalom.

Leonie Maria Walter became the first German woman to win the 10-kilometre race in biathlon at the Games, at the age of 18.