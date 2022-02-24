ParalympicsGB will be sending one of the largest British teams ever to compete at a Paralympic Winter Games after adding 20 ski and snowboard athletes to the five wheelchair curlers already selected for Beijing 2022.

The latest tranche of selections in Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing - including biathlon and cross-country - and snowboard will join the curlers announced in January 2022, bringing the British team to 25 and making it the most numerous since the 1994 Lillehammer Paralympics.

Phil Smith, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022, commented: "I am absolutely delighted to be able to confirm ParalympicsGB will be taking one of our biggest-ever Winter teams and one that promises to be our most-competitive across a wider range of sports and events than ever before.

"We are looking forward to using Beijing to build on the success of the past two Paralympic Winter Games and further enhance our reputation as an emerging winter sport nation."

Menna Fitzpatrick, who won four Alpine skiing medals in the visually impaired B2 class at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics, including slalom gold, will be competing with new guides Katie Guest and Gary Smith.

Menna Fitzpatrick, gold medallist in the Alpine skiing slalom at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics, is in a British team of 25 named for next month's Beijing 2022 Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Fitzpatrick will be joined in the visually impaired Alpine class by Pyeongchang 2018 triple medallist Millie Knight who will be partnered again by Brett Wild and debutant Neil Simpson who is guided by his brother Andrew.

All three athletes won medals at the 2021 World Championships in Lillehammer.

"The last two years have been disrupted due to injury and the pandemic and, with uncertainty about whether the Games would go ahead, let alone the qualification process, to have a seat on that plane is amazing," said Fitzpatrick.

Steve Thomas will be participating in his sixth Paralympics as he takes part in the Nordic event cross-country, having represented ParalympicsGB in sailing from 2004-2016 as well as being part of the Para ice hockey team at Turin 2006.

Hope Gordon, who is also on the British Canoe high performance programme, is set to become ParalympicsGB's first-ever female Nordic athlete.

Nordic skiing has no fewer than five athletes selected, demonstrating the progress the sport has made since Scott Meenagh became the first British athlete to compete for 20 years in this Paralympic discipline when he took part in the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

Meenagh is joined by fellow military veteran Steve Arnold with both set to compete in the biathlon and cross-country events.

They will be joined in both events by debutant Callum Deboys, who was inspired to take up the sport after meeting Meenagh.

"I’m extremely proud to have been selected to go to my second Paralympic Winter Games," said Meenagh.

Steve Thomas, pictured representing Britain in sailing at the Athens 2004 Paralympics, will make his sixth Paralympic appearance at Beijing 2022 in the Nordic cross-country event ©Getty Images

"To be here again four years later alongside four other Para Nordic skiers is just an amazing feeling, and a real confirmation of the progress we’re making as a country in the sport."

Shona Brownlee will also be making her Games debut having taken up sport in the sitting class four years ago.

She is joined in the sitting class by Alex Slegg and Dan Sheen, who both went to PyeongChang on the ParalympicsGB Paralympic Inspiration Programme designed to give aspiring athletes a taste of the Games.

In the standing class, James Whitley will be seeking to build on the experience he gained in multiple events at Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

Snowboard sees the return of two athletes who featured at PyeongChang 2018, James Barnes-Miller, fresh from his recent medal success at the World Championships in Lillehammer, and Owen Pick, who won a silver medal at the Klovsjo 2022 World Cup.

They are joined by Games debutants Ollie Hill - who won a World Championships bronze in the team event along with Barnes-Miller - and Andy MacLeod.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games is set to take place from March 4 to 13 and is expected to be the biggest-ever, featuring an estimated 600 athletes from more than 50 countries.