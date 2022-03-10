International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons has praised China's success at Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games and believes the event will change perceptions of people with impairments in the host country.

Parsons has predicted that Beijing 2022 will build on a legacy left by the capital's hosting of the Summer Games in 2008.

China currently top the medals table with 10 golds, nine silvers and 13 bronzes.

"Let's say the younger generation of Chinese people, they were very, very young at that time," Parsons said of Beijing 2008.

"So they didn't fully experience that.

"But now there's a second opportunity to, or an opportunity to, reinforce that message.

"I think in a country with 83 million persons with disability that's really important, and the fact they are attracting more persons with disability to winter sport means they are giving more opportunities in general for persons with disability in sport.

"And this is amazing.

"It's not only about gold, silver and bronze, it is about giving the opportunity to persons with disability to do what they want to do.

"I think it's a very powerful message of inclusion here that they are sending to the world.

"In a country that has probably around six per cent of the total global population of persons with disability, it is very important to send this message out, but also that this message is really understood by this younger generation of Chinese people."

Andrew Parsons hopes that China's 10 gold medals so far, including two from Yang Hongqiong, will change Chinese attitudes towards people with disabilities ©Getty Images

Last year, the IPC launched a movement called WeThe15 to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

It was created in partnership with the International Disability Alliance and aims to raise awareness of people with disabilities and end discrimination.

Combined with the Winter Paralympics, WeThe15 aims to further change perceptions and to give people with disabilities a voice.

"We are providing them the global platform, but we must be aligned not only with the 4,400 athletes in the summer, or the 550 athletes that we have here," said Parsons.

The IPC President added: "1.2 billion persons with disability worldwide need their voice to be heard and what we try to do with the Paralympics is to provide them that opportunity.

"What we are trying to do here from the global platform is to create change at a local level, and empower the local stakeholders to do that, according to the reality they face."

The IPC has also hailed what it has billed as an accessibility overhaul in Beijing to coincide with the Paralympics.

On Beijing's the streets, 12,528 tactile guide paths and 2,986 pedestrian crossings were repaired, while 12,700 bus stops, underground stations and parking lots were made accessible, it is claimed.

Technological advancements were also made, with more than 600 Government websites and apps refurbished to be more accessible and 14,000 accessible spots inputted to Baidu Maps, a popular mapping service.