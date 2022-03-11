The new headquarters of the Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) has opened as the island nation looks to strengthen its bid for a first Olympic medal.

Seychelles’ new Olympic House, situated in the Roche Caiman district of Mahé, Seychelles's biggest island, is the result of a decade-long project and comes after the SOCGA found the funds to turn its ambition into reality.

Work on the building started in 2020 and cost SCR5.4 million (£285,000/$376,000/€339,000), with funding coming from the SOCGA, the International Olympic Committee and donations.

Meetings and conferences are set to be held at the Olympic House which features a large hall, while a research centre has been established to hold Olympic memorabilia.

The opening of the SOCGA headquarters is seen as a big boost to Seychelles’ hopes of ending its quest for a first-ever Olympic medal at either Paris 2024 or Los Angeles 2028.

"Today is momentous for the sports community and not only for SOCGA," said Seychelles Sports Minister Marie-Celine Zialor.

Felicity Passon was one of five athletes to represent Seychelles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

"The development of sports is based on a collaborative effort and this is why we must work together to achieve our goals."

Zialor was speaking at an opening ceremony where SOCGA President Antonio Gopal also spoke of the archipelago’s ambitions to achieve on the big stage.

Seychelles has featured at 10 Olympic Games since making its debut at Moscow 1980, with its only absence coming at Seoul 1988.

At Tokyo 2020, five athletes represented Seychelles, including sailor Rodney Govinden, swimmers Felicity Passon and Simon Bachman, 400 metres hurdler Ned Azemia and judoka Naintaina Finesse.