The Seychelles Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (SOCGA) welcomed Singaporean doctor Teo-Koh Sock Miang to the African country for a week-long workshop.

Held in collaboration with the island nation's Ministry of Education, the workshop supported a programme that promotes Olympic ideals within local physical education teachers.

Sock serves as an associate professor in physical education and sports at the Singapore National Institute of Education, at the Nanyang Technological University.

She is also the director of the National Olympic Academy of Singapore.

During her stay, Sock discussed the programme with curriculum development officers from the Ministry of Education.

In April, Antonio Gopal was re-elected as President of SOCGA.

Rodney Govinden was the Seychelles' flagbearer at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

He was voted back in for another four-year term at the organisation's Annual General Assembly, at the Eden Blue Hotel on the African archipelago's largest island, Mahé.

Seychelles have competed at every edition of the Summer Olympic Games since Moscow 1980, with the exception of Seoul 1988.

The country sent a 10-strong team to Rio 2016 in August, across six sports.

Sailor Rodney Govinden served as flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony.

Seychellois athletes have enjoyed more success at the Commonwealth Games, winning six medals.

The most recent was a silver for weightlifter Janet Marie Georges at Delhi 2010, in the women's 69 kilograms class.