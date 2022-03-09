Governments from 37 countries have signed a proclamation in support of sporting sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Sports Ministers and their equivalents from countries including the four next confirmed Olympic host nations - France, Italy, the United States and Australia - have put their names to the statement.

It calls for Russia and Belarus not to be allowed to host the events of any International Federation, for athletes representing Russian and Belarusian national teams not to be allowed to compete abroad, and for steps to be taken "to limit sponsorship and other financial support from entities with links to the Russian or Belarusian states".

All 40 Olympic International Federations have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags, although they may compete as neutrals in judo, tennis, skateboarding, aquatics and cycling.

Players from the two countries are also still able to compete at club or franchise level in a variety of other sports, but national teams have been frozen out of Olympic sports.

These widespread sporting sanctions were launched against Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

All eight Winter Olympic International Federations have banned athletes from Belarus and Russia altogether ©Getty Images

"We call on all international sport federations to endorse these principles, and applaud all those that have done so already," the statement reads.

"We also welcome the International Paralympic Committee’s decision to prevent Russia’s and Belarus’ athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing.

"These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again.

"We encourage all international sport organisations and all relevant legal bodies not to sanction athletes, coaches or officials who decide unilaterally to terminate their contracts with Russian, Belarusian or Ukrainian clubs, as well as not to pursue or to sanction sport organisers which decide to ban athletes or teams selected by Russia or Belarus.

"Furthermore, we encourage the international sport community to continue to show its solidarity with the people of Ukraine, including through supporting the continuation of Ukrainian sport where possible."

Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Japan and Latvia are among the group of largely Western nations signed up to the proclamation.

Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, New Zealand, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom complete the 37-strong list of nations.

The United Kingdom, where Premier League matches have showed their support for Ukraine, is among the countries to have signed the statement backing sanctions against Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

Hundreds of civilians have been killed since the invasion of Ukraine began 14 days ago, with the United Nations recording at least 474 deaths but warning the true figure is far higher.

In excess of 2.1 million people have fled he country since the Russian military offensive, which is receiving support from Belarus, began.

There has been heaving shelling of cities including the capital Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, and attempts to form humanitarian corridors for evacuations have been undermined by continued bombing.