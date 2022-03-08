Exclusive: Calls for Russian oligarch Lisin to step aside as ISSF President after invasion of Ukraine

There are growing calls for Vladimir Lisin to step aside as President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Several governing bodies have written to the ISSF to demand that the 65-year-old Lisin, one of Russia’s richest men, be removed, at least while the conflict is taking place.

Among those involved in the campaign are the Ukrainian Shooting Federation, whose President Oleg Volkov wrote an emotional letter calling for all representatives from Russia and Belarus to be dismissed.

"The Ukrainian people are courageously defending themselves from the Russian aggressor, who cynically destroys peaceful population (women, children and elderly people) and all the historical and residential infrastructure of Ukraine," Volkov wrote to the ISSF.

"The aggressor also carries out intentional air and ground attacks upon vital Ukrainian objects.

"Ukrainian diplomats have made and are making everyday efforts in the negotiations with the aggressor, but the Russians are only intensifying the hostilities every day.

"Having regard to the events unfolding presently in Ukraine, the Shooting Federation of Ukraine addresses the leadership of the International shooting Federation with the demands to immediately suspend and dismiss all the leadership representatives of Russia and Belarus."

The Ukrainian Shooting Federation has written an emotional letter calling for ISSF President Vladimir Lisin to step down following the invasion launched by Russia ©ITG

A joint letter from the German Shooting Sport Federation and Swiss Shooting also calls for action to be taken against ISSF officials from Russia and Belarus.

They have asked for "additional steps to protect the integrity of our sport."

Among the five points, is "to suspend the Russian and Belarussian officials within the ISSF bodies and committees who have a link with the Government and their acts."

Another Russian, Alexander Ratner is secretary general of the ISSF, as well as President of the European Shooting Confederation (ESC).

Lisin, the chairman and main shareholder of the NLMK Group, one of Russia’s largest steel makers, is worth an estimated $26.2 billion (£19.9 billion/€24.1 billion).

He was elected President of the ISSF in November 2018, succeeding Olegario Vázquez Raña, who had stepped down after 38 years in the position.

Lisin was one of three Russian Presidents of Olympic Federations before the invasion.

Alisher Usmanov has since stepped aside as head of the International Fencing Federation after he was placed on a European Union sanctions list.

Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association, currently suspended by the International Olympic Committee, is due to stand for re-election in May.

Russian Alexander Ratner, right, is secretary general of the ISSF under Vladimir Lisin, left, as well as President of the European Shooting Confederation ©ISSF

Lisin has risked angering Russian President Vladimir Putin after he wrote to his company’s staff condemning the war in a letter that has been shared on social media.

The steel tycoon wrote that "the death of people in Ukraine is a tragedy that is hard to justify or explain."

In the letter, Lisin expressed hope that the war would end soon, and urged Putin and other leaders to find a peaceful, diplomatic resolution.

The Nordic Shooting Confederation, meanwhile, has written to the ESC calling for an Extraordinary General Assembly "to consider and ensure we have a leadership untainted by association, perceived or actual, with the war in Ukraine," in a letter directed at Ratner.

Anna Leshchikova, President of the Russian Shooting Union, is also a member of the ESC Presidium.

insidethegames has contacted both the ISSF and ESC for comment.