China expected to replicate Beijing 2022 anti-coronavirus reports as only two new cases reported in 48 hours

The anti-coronavrius measures in place at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are set to be used in other fields, so successful have they been.

The Beijing Municipal Government claims that "no cases [of COVID-19] elsewhere in China were traced to the [Olympic] Games" and that "a sense of security" is among the characteristics the Beijing 2022 will be remembered for.

Only two new COVID-19 cases were detected within the Beijing 2022 "closed loop" in the last 24 hours, according to organisers, from more than 27,000 cases.

The day previous, Beijing 2022 reported no new coronavirus cases.

All Games participants have been sealed off from the rest of the Chinese population during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, entering the so-called closed loop upon arrival at the airport and after testing negative for coronavirus.

Some Olympians complained that conditions within the closed loop, especially for close contacts and those who tested positive, were draconian, but Beijing 2022 will point to the very low rate of cases as evidence the system has worked.

China has followed a "zero-COVID" strategy since to tackle the pandemic, which originated in Chinese city Wuhan.

This has included largely closing its border and implementing severe restrictions in areas where coronavirus cases have been identified.

Beijing 2022 marked the first major international sporting event to take place in China since the onset of the pandemic, but has now been hailed as a template for how other events - sporting and otherwise - could take place.

"The virus containment wisdom offered by Beijing 2022 satisfied people's desire to interact with each other, which had long been constrained by the pandemic," Zhang Wenhong, the head of the infectious diseases department at Huashan Hospital of Fudan University, said.

"The effects of such wisdom have proved surprisingly good."

Zhang added that "these experiences are expected to be applied to international exchanges in the political, economic and academic arenas."

More than 2.3 million COVID-19 tests have been carried out inside the closed loop since January 23.

From that number, 460 coronavrius cases have ben reported - 203 among athletes and team officials, 257 among other stakeholders.