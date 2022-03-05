Several International Olympic Committee (IOC) members and experts have been appointed to 15 new committees established by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ).

The FITEQ say the committees will guide the future direction the sport, with the majority set to act in consultation with the FITEQ Executive Board.

The committees will provide advice to help develop teqball and Para teqball globally.

The Ethics and Disciplinary Committee and the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee will act separately due to their judicial capacity, while the Athletes' Committee is billed as an independent body that will represent the views of athletes within FITEQ.

Ethiopia’s Dagmawit Berhane is one of the IOC members appointed to the FITEQ Commissions.

She will be one of five members of the FITEQ Finance Commission, which also includes former IOC marketing director Michael Payne.

Burundi National Olympic Committee President Lydia Nsekera, who is also an IOC member, will be part of FITEQ’s Sport Development Committee.

IOC Athletes’ Commission member Nadin Dawani has been appointed to the FITEQ Athlete Entourage Commission, while WADA Education Committee member Anna Mataure Mguni joins the Governance Committee.

FITEQ has also highlighted the appointments of sports integrity expert Michele Veroken to their Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, and Jordan Olympic Committee Secretary General Nasser Majali to the Sustainability Committee.

Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees President Brian Lewis has also joined the Scientific and Research Committee.

FITEQ say the committees will provide advice to help develop teqball and para teqball globally ©Getty Images

"This is a major step in the development of our sport and we are really looking forward to hearing new ideas from a wide range of industry experts," said Marius Vizer Jr, FITEQ general secretary.

"We have chosen to have relatively a small number of members on each committee as we believe this will ensure the discussions lead to specific and targeted action.

"Furthermore, we are delighted to have gender equality on our committees, which will help drive our efforts to be an inclusive sport."

The newly formed bodies include the Legal Affairs Committee, Sport Development Committee, Technical and Coaching Committee, and the Women’s Committee.

The FITEQ has also formed the Para Sport Committee, CSR and Sport and Active Society Committee, and Athlete Status and Transfer Committee.

The governing body said the committees have an equal split between men and women, reflecting their aim to promote gender equality.

The full list of committees and members can be accessed here FITEQ_Committees_Summary.pdf