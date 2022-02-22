The International Federation of Teqball's (FITEQ) new Executive Board members have attended their first meeting, where the composition for each of its Committees was finalised.

International Olympic Committee member Filomena Fortes of Cape Verde, athlete representative Rui Marques Leitão of Portugal and National Federation representative Jawad El Hajri of France were all elected at FITEQ's General Assembly staged following the World Championships in December last year.

The meeting was led by FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszár, with President Gábor Borsányi, vice-president György Gattyán and general secretary Marius Vizer Jr also in attendance.

Huszár claimed that the first Executive Board meeting of the year offered proof of the importance of its new members.

"Our first Board meeting of 2022 was very productive and the contributions made by our newly-elected members were highly valuable," Huszár said.

"We are aiming to make this year teqball’s most successful to date, and to do so we will need to continue to innovate, whilst also consolidating all the excellent progress we have made.

"We are happy that this year will see record prize money across our exciting event portfolio."

The Executive Board reviewed nominees for FITEQ's Committees and approved their composition.

FITEQ chairman Viktor Huszár said the new Executive Board members made a "highly valuable" contribution to the meeting ©FITEQ

Further details are expected this week, but FITEQ says the Committees will reflects its "commitment to gender equality by ensuring a 50:50 ratio of men and women".

Requests from National Federations concerning the VIP table donation programme were discussed, with the initiative designed to help members to engage with new audiences by working with Governmental and sports bodies and high-profile sport stars.

FITEQ's calendar for the forthcoming year was also on the agenda at the meeting, with events on the Teqball World Series, European Tour, African Tour, and USA Tour all considered.

Portugal's capital Lisbon is due to host a European Tour competition from Friday (February 25) to Sunday (February 27), before the opening World Series event in Paris from March 18 to 20.

Vizer Jr said the initiatives discussed at the meeting would assist with FITEQ's ambitions moving forward.

"FITEQ has major plans for our continued global development and the introduction of our 15 new committees will play a key role in this endeavour," he said.

"We very much look forward to hearing the ideas they bring to the table.

"Additionally, through our development programmes we will ensure National Federations and clubs remain fully equipped to grow the sport in their countries and reach new teqers every day."

Teqball was invented in Hungary, with FITEQ established as its governing body in 2017 and targeting future inclusion at the Olympic Games.