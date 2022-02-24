Blázsovics and Bányik looking for gold at European Teqball Tour in Lisbon

Hungary's Ádám Blázsovics and Csaba Bányik are entering the 2022 European Teqball Tour opener as favourites in the men's doubles competition as 118 athletes head to Lisbon for the event from February 25 to 27.

The pair are the top-two ranked men's doubles players in the world but will face stiff competition from a star-studded draw.

A potential clash with Serbia's 2021 world champions Bogdan Marojević and Nikolo Mitro is hotly anticipated.

Host country Portugal's leading medal hopes come in the form of João Carlos Santos Pinheiro and Antonio Henriques.

The event will also feature a mixed doubles event where Bányik will also be seeking victory.

He is partnered with compatriot Zsanett Janicsek and the duo are reigning world champions.

They start their campaign against teams from Ukraine and Romania while world class teams from Brazil, Hungary, Serbia, Romania and France will likely provide a tough challenge in the knockout rounds.

The draws for the European Teqball Tour took place following the International Federation of Teqball's press conference in Portugal ©FITEQ

"The organisation of sports events has been very challenging for the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, across a wide range of sports, including teqball, we have seen resilience from organisers and outstanding displays of talent and entertainment from athletes," said FITEQ general secretary Marius Vizer Jr.

"The successful launch of the European Teqball Tour towards the end of last year, followed by the unforgettable 2021 Teqball World Championships, have given us the confidence to expand our competition calendar this year and look to reach greater heights.

"The European Teqball Tour 2022 opener in Lisbon and the Paris World Series event next month will signal our ambition to reimagine our event delivery, whilst creating an environment, particularly through the distribution of record prize money, whereby teqers can compete professionally year-round."

Athletes from 20 countries are set to take part.

"Lisbon has a long history of hosting major sports events and the city is always looking at exciting new opportunities," said João Pedro Monteiro, Director of the Sports Department of the Lisbon City Council.

"The growth of teqball in Europe and globally in the past few years is something we have followed with great interest and we are delighted to welcome the world’s best teqball players to our city for this important event."