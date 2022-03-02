FITEQ bans Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from its events

The International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) has confirmed that it will follow International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance and prevent Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from featuring at its events.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked a backlash from the international sporting community, with the IOC on Monday (February 28) calling on International Federations to exclude Russian and Belarusian competitors from their events.

FITEQ has added its name to the growing list of International Federations who have implemented the recommendations.

Neither Russia or Belarus has a National Federation affiliated to FITEQ, although "neutral" Russian Teqball Athletes did compete at the World Championships in Gliwice in December last year.

FITEQ also said that it "offered logistical support" to Ukrainian players at the European Teqball Tour in Lisbon held from Friday (February 25) until Sunday (February 27), and "is exploring various emergency measures to support those in urgent need".

FITEQ held a European Teqball Tour event in Lisbon last weekend, and said it "offered logistical support to the Ukrainian athletes who competed" ©FITEQ

It strongly condemned "the ongoing conflict in the country", and offered its "full support" to a call for peace from IOC President Thomas Bach.

"During these difficult times, FITEQ shares the IOC Executive Board’s appreciation of the many calls for peace by athletes, sports officials and members of the worldwide sports community," it said.

"FITEQ strongly believes in the power of sport to promote peace and development and expresses its sincere hope that peace prevails imminently."

More than 2,000 civilians have been killed since the beginning of the Russian attack last Thursday (February 24) according to Ukraine's emergency services, with the United Nations Refugee Agency reporting that more than 870,000 people have fled the country.