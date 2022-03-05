Italy's Dominik Paris won his 17th downhill race of his International Ski Federation Alpine Ski World Cup career at the latest leg in Kvitfjell in Norway, taking his career-victory tally to 21.

He crossed the line in 1min 43.92sec to claim the gold medal, replicating his performance in the same event three years ago - a weekend in which he also won the super-G.

Paris has won four super-G races during his time on the circuit too.

Second to him was Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who is the season leader in both downhill and super-G, finishing 0.55sec behind.

Niels Hintermann won his second medal of the weekend with bronze in the downhill ©Getty Images

Bronze went to two Swiss skiers - Niels Hintermann and Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz who were both 0.81 adrift of Paris.

It was the second time this weekend that Hintermann had tied for a medal, after he finished first with Canadian Cameron Alexander yesterday in the downhill.

Both Alexander and Hintermann took their maiden victories in the event yesterday in front of Austrian Matthias Mayer, who is the newly-crowned super-G Olympic champion.

Mayer could only finish 11th.

American Olympic medallist Ryan Cochran-Siegle completed the top-five followed by Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria and Jeffrey Read from Canada.

The next leg of the Alpine Ski World Cup is scheduled to take place place tomorrow with the super-G.