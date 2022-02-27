Henrik Kristoffersen won again in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in the Alpine Ski World Cup to do a slalom double in Germany.

The Norwegian was in blistering form as he navigated the Gudiberg courses in just 1min 52.66sec respectively.

He registered the eighth-fastest first run after 54.64sec and was fourth best on the second attempt with 58.02, which combined for a leading time.

Britain's Dave Ryding recorded the fourth World Cup podium finish of his career, finishing second with a time of 1:53.01.

He was a long way off the pace in the first run as minor errors plagued his attempt, leaving Ryding 19th on the leaderboard.

Yet Ryding then recovered with a third-quickest time of 57.84 in the second run, as skier struggled with a challenging course laid by the Briton's coach.

Ryding's first career World Cup win came earlier this season in Kitzbühel in Austria.

Linus Straßer of Germany was third in Garmisch-Partenkirchen as he clocked in after 1:53.13 to claim his second bronze medal of the year, after success in Adelboden last month.

This weekend marked the first World Cup races since the conclusion of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, where France's Clément Noël won the slalom gold medal.

Kristoffersen also won yesterday's competition and has climbed up to fourth place in the overall season standings with 659 points.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt currently leads on 1,200 points while Kristoffersen's compatriot Aleksander Aamodt Kilde occupies second place with 825 points.

The result puts Kristoffersen top of the slalom table with 356 points, ahead of countryman Lucas Braathen and Straßer with 307 and 278 points, respectively.

Athletes are set to head to Kvitfjell in Norway for the next leg of the season.

There are two downhill competitions and a Super-G event scheduled next weekend.