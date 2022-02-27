A stunning run from Priska Nufer earned the 30-year-old a first-ever Alpine Ski World Cup victory on the home snow of Crans-Montana.

Nufer was the second skier to take on the downhill course, completing it in 1min 29.93sec, and nobody was able to go faster.

Ester Ledecká of the Czech Republic - yesterday's winner - was 0.11sec back in second place.

Italy's Sofia Goggia, the Beijing 2022 downhill silver medallist and a former Olympic champion in the discipline, completed the top three a further 0.12 behind.

Before yesterday, Switzerland's Nufer had never before produced a top-five finish on the World Cup circuit, let alone won a race.

Yesterday's fourth-place finish proved to be a sign of things to come.

Switzerland's Olympic and world champion Corinne Suter was in fourth position today, 0.27 off Nufer's pace.

First World Cup podium ✅

First World Cup victory ✅



It all happened on home slopes and in the same day! Congratulations Priska Nufer 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/PWtgtaDPbR — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) February 27, 2022

Austria's Stephanie Venier and Ragnhild Mowinckel from Norway - the runner-up 24 hours ago - tied for fifth place.

Defending overall World Cup champion Petra Vlhová placed 16th, earning 15 points.

That brings Vlhová onto 1,026 points the season, tied with American Mikaela Shiffrin for the overall lead.

The circuit stays in Switzerland, with super-G and giant slalom races scheduled in Lenzerheide next weekend.