Romania to stage World Esports Championships for second time in 2023

Iași in Romania has been unveiled as the host of the International Esports Federation's (IESF) flagship World Esports Championships in 2023.

It will be the second time that Romania has held the finals of the World Esports Championships, following capital Bucharest doing so in 2013.

More than 1,200 players are due to feature, according to the IESF.

Iași, in the north-east of Romania, ranks fourth on a list of the country's most populous cities.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku staged the IESF's marquee tournament in 2014 and is the only other city to have done so which can be considered European, although Eilat in Israel was the 2021 host.

Eilat in Israel held the most recent edition of the World Esports Championships ©ITG

Seven of the previous 12 editions of the finals were in South Korea, where the IESF has its headquarters, while Indonesia and Taiwan have also been venues for the World Esports Championships.

There was no finals in 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, while Bali in Indonesia is due to host this year's World Esports Championships.

Dates of November 27 to December 9 have been set for this year's World Esports Championships.

A record prize pool of $500,000 (£375,000/€445,000) has been announced, as well as six game titles to be contested.

Dota 2, Tekken 7, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the eFootball series will return, plus mobile games PUBG Mobile and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang are to feature for the first time.