The International Esports Federation (IESF) has denied any wrongdoing over the awarding World Esports Championship hosting rights to Bali in Indonesia, saying the decision was taken before the country's National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) was declared non-compliant.

Indonesia's NADO was declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on October 7, and remains so.

It was added to the list for not implementing effective testing programmes, meaning that the country should not be awarded the right to host any regional, continental or World Championship events by signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The IESF is a signatory.

It announced Indonesia as host of its 2022 World Championships in November and "confirmed" the decision last week, but has now told insidethegames that the decision to give Bali its flagship event was actually made in September, before the NADO had been deemed non-compliant.

"IESF, as a WADA signatory since 2013, has always complied to the rules and regulations set by the organization," IESF general secretary Boban Totovski said in a statement to insidethegames.

Bali is set to host the 2022 World Esports Championships ©IESF

"In the past 8 years, we have developed a clear protocol and made sure robust Anti-Doping programmes are in place at our events.

"Regarding the 2022 World Championships, the awarding process was completed in 2021 with the following key dates:

"1. February-March 2021 - Preparation of bidding documents.

"2. May 2021 - Board approval and distribution of bidding documents to all IESF members, cities and partners.

"3. September 14th - Awarding the Host City to Bali and signing the agreement in Budapest.

"4. November 19th - Official announcement during 2021 World Championships in Eilat, respecting IESF tradition of announcing and passing the flag to the next host.

"The IESF is dedicated to the fight against doping and is committed to enforcing and promoting clean sport worldwide through the entire Esports Family.

"Please be assured that we would never go against any position or decision of WADA.

"The IESF has been reassured by the Indonesian Olympic Committee regarding their specific attention and concentration to resolve the situation with WADA far in advance of our event this year."

The 2022 World Esports Championships have been scheduled to take place from November 27 to December 8.

Indonesian officials were presented with the IESF flag at a handover ceremony during the 2021 edition in Eilat in Israel.