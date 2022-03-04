The third edition of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) Symposium has been scheduled to be held in New Delhi from October 12 to 14.

Both the Indian National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory will be helping to organise the event.

Anti-doping stakeholders that are involved in ABP programmes include testing, administration, expert reviews and results management will come together with the aim to promote harmonisation of practice and exchange of knowledge gained from ABP.

Representatives from national and regional anti-doping organisations, International Federations, Athlete Passport Management Units, WADA-accredited laboratories and experts who review passports have been invited to take part in the Symposium at India’s capital.

Registration for the event will be open by the second quarter of 2022, when more details regarding the Symposium, including a draft agenda and logistical information will be available.