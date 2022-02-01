The European Athletics Young Leaders Forum will be a part of the programme at the European Championships at Munich 2022, it has been announced.

The event, first started 16 years ago in Gothenburg in Sweden, aims to unite people who are aged between 20 and 30 and to encourage them to get involved in sport’s future.

The programme will include guest speakers from World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and former Olympic pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie.

Workshops, a peak behind the scenes of the sporting event and intercultural and interdisciplinary exchanges are also compromised within the dynamic scheme.

Interested members are recommended to have project experience in regional, national, or international sport and to display very good amount of English.

Athletics is one of nine sports taking part in the second edition of the European Championships, a multi-sport tournament which brings together the existing Continental Championships of some of Europe's leading sports every four years.

Athletics is one of nine sports taking part in the 2022 European Championships in Munich ©Munich 2022

Young adults can send applications to a National Federation of any of the nine sports included in the championships.

The final nomination will be made by the European or National Federations.

The forum is scheduled to take place between August 19 and 22.

The first edition of the European Championships was held in Glasgow and Berlin four years ago.

This year's event in the Bavarian capital, due to be held between August 11 and 21, will have added significance as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.