The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has issued a call for nominations to serve on an interim Vanuatu Amateur Boxing Association (VABA) Executive Committee.

VABA was suspended by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in December.

The VASANOC has been placed in charge of putting together a new VABA Executive Committee, and the call for nominations is the first step.

Those interested have until March 12 to contact the VASANOC to register their interest.

An Executive Committee is then due to be elected on March 16.

Boe Warawara was one of three boxers from Vanuatu to compete at the last Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

Should all go to plan, the next IBA Congress is the first opportunity for the VABA suspension to be lifted.

An elective IBA Congress is scheduled for May 13 and 14 in Istanbul, taking place alongside the Women's World Boxing Championships.

Boe Warawara was the last boxer from Vanuatu to appear at the Olympics, fighting in the men's bantamweight division at Rio 2016.

Warawara was also one of three boxers from Vanuatu to compete at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.