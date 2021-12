Preparations for upcoming continental and international sporting events, including next year's Pacific Mini Games and Commonwealth Games, have been discussed at the Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee's (VASANOC) Extraordinary Annual General Meeting.

The meeting was opened by President Antoine Boudier, with the approval of voting rights and minutes of previous assemblies first on the agenda.



The organisation's budget for 2022, presented by treasurer Yannick Jacobé, was approved by the 14 National Federations and the Women in Sport Commission and Board members present at the meeting, which included provisions for the Saipan 2022 Pacific Mini Games and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

VASANOC's chief executive James Malau delivered an update for the Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Marina Islands scheduled for June next year, on behalf of the country's Chef de Mission Stéphanie Mahuk.

He revealed that Vanuatu is expected to be represented by 18 athletes and officials at the multi-sport event for Oceanian countries, and it will take part in the athletics, beach volleyball, golf, tennis and weightlifting competitions.

The travelling party is likely to be subject to a five-day quarantine period due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Julia King, Vanuatu's Chef de Mission for Birmingham 2022, said the Queen's Baton Relay will also be impacted by the pandemic, with the Baton arriving by itself and beginning its route from the airport.

Vanuatu's Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Williams Worworkon thanked its three Olympic athletes for their cooperation with COVID-19 protocols at the Games ©Getty Images

Planned sporting events were then discussed by King in relation to the Commonwealth Games in the English city.

The country won its first medals at the Games at Gold Coast 2018, picking up two bronzes.

An update on the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in 2023 was difficult to provide because of the "sensitive political situation", while the only update on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games concerned qualification, which could start in March 2022.

This followed a report on Vanuatu's involvement at Tokyo 2020.

Chef de Mission Williams Worworkon said athletes' preparations were hampered by a lack of competition due to COVID-19 but thanked them for their adherence to protocols in the Japanese capital.

Three athletes represented Vanuatu at the Olympics.

It was agreed at the meeting that the country's amateur boxers would fall under the authority of VASANOC, following the suspension of the Vanuatu Boxing Federation from the International Boxing Association.

The meeting concluded with those in attendance speaking about David Lolo, VASANOC's sport development officer.